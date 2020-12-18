SC upholds IHC’s judgement on PM’s advisers, SAPMs

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday upheld the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to appointments of advisers and SAPMs, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that appointments of advisers and special assistants is the discretion of Pakistan and he can appoint any expert for consultation.

The court has already given its verdict in the Zulfi Bukhari appointment case, the CJP remarked. The lawyer of the applicant in his arguments before the court said that the appointments of SAPMs do not fall under Services of Pakistan and the cabinet can only appoint five advisers.

To, this Justice Ejazul Ahsan said the matter of SAPMs and advisers with dual nationality was taken up in the Islamabad High Court. There is no bar over appointments of the SAPMs and advisers, he added.

The SC disposing off the petition maintained IHC’s verdict in the case.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed a plea challenging appointments of advisers and special assistants to the PM.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani released the reserved verdict in the open court.

The verdict was reserved on September 9, after the completion of arguments from both sides.

