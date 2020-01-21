SDMA, NDMA to work with Pakistan Army in natural calamity struck AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for Azad Jammu and Kashmir has sounded the alarm on the possibility of more land sliding incidents in the calamity struck the region of Neelum Valley, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, rescue teams are on their way to deal with any unforeseen circumstance and minimize risk and help out people who may get stuck during land sliding incidents.

Read More: AJK president discusses IOJK, LoC situation with Army Chief

SDMA and the national disaster management authorities (NDMA) will work in collusion with the Pakistan Armed Forces in rescue and relief operations in the region.

Earlier on January 18, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider declared snowfall affected areas Neelum district, Leepa Valley and Bhedi area of Haveli district as calamity-hit areas.

Read More: AJK President Masood Khan visits natural calamity struck Neelum Valley

The government of Azad Kashmir (AJK) has nominated Commissioner Muzaffarabad as Relief Commissioner for the affected region under the Natural Calamities Act 1976, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has directed the officials to plan relief operations in disaster-hit areas in view of the weather conditions.

Comments

comments