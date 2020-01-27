After two days of search efforts, girl’s body fished out of Karachi drain

KARACHI: The body of a minor girl who had drowned in a drain in the SITE area on Saturday was recovered this morning, ARY News reported.

Four-year-old Noor Fatima had fallen into Orangi Nala while playing with other children on a makeshift bridge near her home on Saturday.

Edhi workers and Pakistan Navy divers had called off a search operation on Sunday evening after it failed to yield results.

Read More: Minor girl drowns in Karachi nullah, rescue operation underway

The father of the drowned girl, Azmat Khan said Noor Fatima was playing with her sibling when she fell into a nearby drain at around 3:00 pm on Saturday.

Following the incident, over 40 local residents had jumped into the drain to try to save her, but to no avail.

Afterwards, rescuers were called in, who launched efforts to find her but they too remained unsuccessful.

Read More: Girl allegedly beaten to death at shelter home in Karachi

Comments

comments