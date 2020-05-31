Second wife pours hot water on husband over third marriage

MUZAFFARGARH: A man got into hot water for getting married for the third time in Muzaffargarh.

Enraged at his third marriage, Dr Abdul Rasheed’s second wife poured boiling water over him to settle the score. As a result, 45 per cent of his body sustained burn wounds. He was shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

A first information report (FIR) was registered with Shah Jamal police station against the woman.

Subsequently, the police detained the woman for a brief period and let her go after questioning.

Earlier on Feb 11, a groom was manhandled over contracting third marriage in Karachi without consent of his first two wives. The groom named Asif was subjected to torture by his first wife and her family in an ongoing Valima reception of his third marriage in Karachi.

Failing to convince his first wife and her family, Asif fled to the police station by leaving the reception to save his life. The in-laws of Asif attacked him again, when he was coming out of the police station. Seeing the media on the spot, the groom ran from the spot and saved his life by taking shelter beneath the truck.

