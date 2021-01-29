Secondary, higher school exams in May and June

LAHORE: Exams for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) classes in Punjab will be held in May and June this year.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, all educational institutions under the control of the department will reopen on February 1 with 50% student ratio on alternative days.

Also Read: Punjab govt to launch Special Enrollment Campaign from Monday

All schools are required to take all necessary precautionary measures to halt spread of coronavirus.

“All the concerned shall ensure strict implementations of SOPs already communicated time to time by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab to prevent Corona Pandemic,” read the notification.

Also Read: No promotion without exams this year in Punjab: Murad Raas

Classes nine to 12 resumed on-campus sessions on Jan 18 while classes one to eight as well as universities will reopen from Feb 1.

Comments

comments