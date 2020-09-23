SECP senior officers served notices over data leak issue

ISLAMABAD: The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued show-cause notices to its senior officers including additional and joint directors in connection with an investigation into data leak, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

It emerged that the show-cause notices were served to Additional Director Market Surveillance Arsalan Zafar, Joint Director Information Technology (IT) Muhammad Sohail, Deputy Director IT Hammad Ahmed, Assistant Joint Director Companies Registration Sadiq Shah, Assistant Joint Director Companies Registration Adil Ali and Jamal Zaidi.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that a total of 10 SECP officers had been served show-cause notices in order to probe the sensitive data leak.

Read: Data leakage: SECP chairman meets PM Imran Khan

After the news of data leak circulated, the security arbiter had taken notice of the development and issued show-cause notices to its 10 officers directed them to revert to the committee with their written response by Sept 29.

In the federal cabinet meeting yesterday, the members had also held discussions over the data leaks of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the meeting where the ministers recommended the premier for releasing the order to publicise its inquiry report.

Faisal Vawda had said that facts should be unveiled before the nationals as important revelations were made in the inquiry report regarding the son of Zafar Hijazi, whereas, many people belonging to Jang Group were also involved in it. The federal minister had claimed that some government lawmakers were having sympathies for the persons involved in the data leaks.

PM Imran Khan had also hinted to publicise the inquiry report of SECP data leak in order to uncover the facts.

