District administration imposes section 144 in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in South Waziristan to maintain law and order, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Under the Section 144, holding public rallies, meetings have been banned, whereas use of every kind of display of weapons, aerial firing and carrying guns has also been prohibited.

“A gathering of more than five people will also not be allowed and vehicles are not to have tinted windows”, stated the notification of the district administration.

It may be recalled that, five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) while attacking Khar Kamar check post, while, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists, who attacked Makki Garh Post in Shawal, North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, the troops had effectively repulsed the attempt of the terrorists.

Read more: PTM leader, supporters attack military check post in Miranshah

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire during attack over Khar Kamar post, ISPR said.

According to ISPR, PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides were taken into custody, whereas, Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] managed to flee from the location.

