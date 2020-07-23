Security being provided to tortured mother: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that security is being provided to the woman and her family, who was allegedly tortured by her son in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking in ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, the minister said, that incident happened in his election constituency and he knows the woman, who was subjected to torture.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that raids are being conducted for the arrest of the accused and his wife in the case. “Though the accused has availed bail before arrest, but we will try to get it cancelled.”

The mother on Wednesday had narrated the unfortunate incident and claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi had said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

Earlier on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division visited the woman, who was badly tortured by her son, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and apprised her of the progress in the investigation process.

