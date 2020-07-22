Son regrets, confesses to crime after torturing mother 

RAWALPINDI: A man who allegedly tortured his mother in Rawalpindi over property dispute has confessed to his crime and expressed shame and regret over the act, ARY NEWS reported.

A Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rawalpindi, Atif Nazir, announced to nab the accused Muhammad Arsalan, whose video of badly beating up his mother went viral, causing hue and cry over the matter on social media.

بزرگ والدہ پر تشدد کرنے والا نافرمان بیٹا ارسلان عبوری ضمانت کے بعد شامل تفتیش۔ ملزم ارسلان نے اپنے ناقابل برداشت فعل پر شرمندگی کا اظہار کیا۔ مقدمہ کو میرٹ پر تفتیش کرتے ہوۓ یکسو کیا جاۓ گا۔ راولپنڈی پولیس میرٹ اور انصاف کو ہر صورت یقینی بناۓ گی۔ ایس پی راول pic.twitter.com/M1brw1PnXb — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 22, 2020



The Rawalpindi police have released a confessional statement of the accused on its Twitter account with a caption that they have probed him on the matter after he acquired pre-arrest bail.

Arsalan could be heard expressing regret over the act and asked for an apology from his mother besides also apologizing to the mothers across the globe for the inhumane act.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division visited the woman, who was badly tortured by her son, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and apprised her of the progress in the investigation process.

A video of the meeting was shared from the Twitter account of the Rawalpindi police, showing the SP Rawal sitting beside the mother, who could be heard saying that she was happy to see these children [police officials] who have cleared her on the matter.

“They are like my sons and will handle the matter on their own,” she said while expressing her satisfaction on the ongoing investigation process.

The police said that they inquired after the mother and apprised her regarding progress made in the case.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas also talked to the woman over the telephone and assured her that he was personally overseeing the case and would ensure that justice is served in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the entire issue came to light after Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother.

