ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan announced on Friday that the federal government is going to make ‘revolutionary reformations’ for seminaries of the country, ARY News reported.

The premier gave the statement while chairing a consultative session with a delegation of clerics met him today.

PM Imran Khan briefed the clerics regarding his role in mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran during his recent visits to Riyadh and Tehran. He urged that the unity of Muslim Ummah is the need of time and Ulema should have spread the message of unity among the nationals.

Read: All institutes including seminaries to follow uniform academic curriculum

He also sought the support of Ulemas to highlight the sensitivity of the Kashmir dispute.

“Revolutionary reforms are being made for madressahs [seminaries] and uniform education system is going to be introduced in the country,” he added. PM Khan said that every Muslim is the ready to secure the finality of prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

While talking to media, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that the premier has not discussed in details regarding the upcoming protests, Azadi March, announced Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The cleric added that PM Khan told them that the meeting was not summoned to discuss Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March. He further elaborated the premier thinks that the government is not worried over the protests and sit-ins.

