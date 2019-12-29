Seminary teacher who raped child in Mansehra arrested

MANSEHRA: Police on Sunday arrested seminary teacher accused of assaulting a child at a seminary in Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported.

The police taking prompt action conducted a raid at the possible hideouts of the main accused and arrested the prime accused, identified as Qari Shamsuddin.

The police will present the accused before the court tomorrow and will plead for the remand.

Police have also arrested four more people in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy by a cleric in Mansehra.

The police taking prompt action against the alleged perpetrators sealed the seminary and arrested four accused involved in the act.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day earlier took notice of the appalling incident of child sexual abuse.A

The victim was hospitalised after being subjected to brutal sexual assault by his seminary teacher Shamsuddin in the vicinity of Phulra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Inspector General Mansehra relayed the seminary being operated by the “pedophile cleric” has been sealed while he currently remains on the run.

The child has undergone tremendous physical and mental torture and his health remains serious at this point in time, he said.

The Madrassah, which was unregistered and being privately run, housed 120 students.

