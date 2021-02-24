Seminary teacher’s bail rejected in child pornography case

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Wednesday rejected an application filed by a seminary teacher seeking bail in a case pertaining to child pornography.

The judicial magistrate observed that the accused faces serious charges with concrete evidence available on record to corroborate them.

“The accused is not entitled to any concession at this stage of the trial,” the court ruled.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a religious tutor, was arrested over allegations of child pornography and harrassing a teenage girl. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession with obsence images of the minor victim in the device.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle had arrested him on a complaint lodged by a woman.

The complainant said her daughter had been physically abused by the religious teacher who took her obscene pictures and later used them to harass and blackmail her, demanding money.

