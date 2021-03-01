Senate polls: PPP writes letter to CEC over code of conduct violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over alleged code of conduct violations by top public office-holders ahead of Senate elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

In his letter to CEC, PPP’s Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the president and governors could not run an election campaign in accordance with the code of conduct. He stated that the governors of all provinces were violating the code of conduct for Senate elections.

The PPP leader further said that the governors were holding meetings with Senate candidates which gave an impression about them being unaware of the ECP regulations.

Bukhari demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the violations and order governors to stay away from the election campaign.

Earlier on February 26, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified a code of conduct for the upcoming Senate elections.

It was formulated following consultations with political parties having representation in the National Assembly or provincial assemblies, according to the notification.

The code of conduct says:

The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan, or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall abide by all directions and instructions issued by the Election Commission, from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections.

The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voter shall not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practice.

Contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner.

While entering the polling station, each voter shall ensure that he or she doesn’t possess a mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.

