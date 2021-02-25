Senate elections: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow: sources

LAHORE: Ahead of Senate elections, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore tomorrow, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said PM Imran Khan will meet the lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and coalition partners. The premier is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Furthermore, PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate Mega Business Centre at the Walton Road in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Senate elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Earlier this week, PM Imran Khan had repeated his stance that open voting is the only way to eliminate horse-trading during the Senate elections.

This he said while expressing his views during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Adviser Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Both the leaders had discussed legal matters and strategy for upcoming Senate polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said those trying to hijack the Senate elections are a blot on the name of democracy and added that open voting is the only solution to eliminate horse-trading during Senate-polls.

