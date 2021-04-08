Senate Secretariat notifies committee to probe spy cameras issue

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat has issued notification regarding the committee for probing into the issue of spy cameras discovered from polling booth during the elections of chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification was issued by the Senate Secretariat regarding a six-member committee comprising Azam Swati, Rana Maqbool, Sarfraz Bugti, Sikandar Mandhro, Talha Mahmood and Hidayatullah.

The committee was tasked to present its probe within a month.

Read: PPP senator discovers ‘screw camera’ in Senate

Earlier on March 12, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had claimed to recover ‘spy cameras’ installed in the polling booth ahead of crucial Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

Later, Secretary Senate Qasim Samad had announced to form a parliamentary committee to probe recovery of ‘spy cameras’ from the Senate hall.

A new polling booth for the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman had been formed after the discovery of spy cameras.

Comments

comments