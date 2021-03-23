ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi on Tuesday tested positive for the COVID-19, ARY News reported.

The lawmaker of the upper house of the Parliament, Senate, has quarantined himself after being confirmed infected with the coronavirus.

He has appealed to masses and his well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had also tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has claimed 72 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,935.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 72 more lives and 3,270 fresh infections were reported during the period.

