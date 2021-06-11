Seven inbound passengers test Covid-positive at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Seven passengers have tested positive for novel coronavirus at Jinnah International Airport who disembarked from a foreign airline’s plane from Dubai, ARY News reported on Friday.

The airport administration said that seven travellers from Dubai have tested positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport.

The passengers travelled to Karachi through a foreign airline’s flight, later they were detected carrying coronavirus after rapid antigen tests.

The travellers were shifted to the hospital and hotel for completing their quarantine period.

Earlier on June 3, three inbound passengers had tested positive for coronavirus at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were shifted to hospital for quarantine. Over 58 inbound travellers were found COVID-positive during the last 20 days till June 3 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Read: Four passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Islamabad airport

An integrated mechanism had been devised to detect inbound travellers carrying COVID-19 at the country’s airports by the health authorities.

The NCOC had been told on June 8 by the concerned officials that an integrated mechanism was devised to detect COVID-positive passengers at the airports and so far 388 travellers were found carrying the virus. It was also told that the authorities are implementing the trace and quarantine system for inbound travellers.

It had been told by the officials that 450,000 out of 2 million teachers were inoculated. The rapid testing capacity is 6,000 on a daily basis at airports. During the briefing, the NCOC was informed that 2,700 passengers are arriving at the airports on a daily basis.

Comments

comments