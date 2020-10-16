Seven more die of coronavirus, 659 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed seven more lives in Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,621.

As many as 659 new Covid-19 positive cases emerged after 33,901 samples were tested during this period, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections reported so far in the country has soared to 321,877.

440 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, lifting the tally of recoveries to 305,835. There are a total of 9,421 active cases in the country.

Of the total patients under treatment, 529 are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,249 cases, Punjab 101,367, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,521, Balochistan 15,621, Islamabad 17,781, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,322, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,016.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had tweeted that the national positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 2.37 per cent yesterday. “This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on aug 23. First 4 days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day..highest since week of Aug 10th. Unmistakable signs of rise of corona.”

