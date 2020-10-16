Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Seven more die of coronavirus, 659 test positive in 24 hours

pakistan coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed seven more lives in Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,621.

As many as 659 new Covid-19 positive cases emerged after 33,901 samples were tested during this period, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections reported so far in the country has soared to 321,877.

Read More: Two Punjab ministers test Covid-19 positive as 223 new cases emerge

440 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, lifting the tally of recoveries to 305,835. There are a total of 9,421 active cases in the country.

Of the total patients under treatment, 529 are said to be in critical condition.

Read More: Common cold antibodies do not protect against COVID-19

So far, Sindh has reported 141,249 cases, Punjab 101,367, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,521, Balochistan 15,621, Islamabad 17,781, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,322, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,016.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had tweeted that the national positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 2.37 per cent yesterday. “This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on aug 23. First 4 days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day..highest since week of Aug 10th. Unmistakable signs of rise of corona.”

Read More: Time to take coronavirus SOPs seriously as cases are rising: Asad Umar

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Karachi traffic accidents claim lives of minor girl, man

Pakistan

Youngster commits suicide in Karachi after father delays NED University fee

Pakistan

Over 21,000 Roshan Digital Accounts opened, $24mn received: PM Imran      

Pakistan

Matiari police raid on ‘private jail’ frees 15 innocent men


ARY NEWS URDU