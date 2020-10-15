Two Punjab ministers test Covid-19 positive as 223 new cases emerge

LAHORE: Two Punjab ministers, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, have tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal took a Covid-19 test after he felt unwell last evening. The result of his test came back positive, after which he put himself in quarantine at his home.

Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi was declared Covid-19 positive after he got himself tested. He opted for a test after he felt unwell last evening, his spokesperson said, adding that he has isolated himself and postponed all public activities until recovery from the disease.

Meanwhile, seven more people died from complications caused by the coronavirus in Punjab overnight, taking the number of fatalities from the disease in the province to 2,277. As many as 223 new cases emerged, pushing the provincial tally of infections to 101,237. More than 1.4 million tests have been conducted across the province so far.

Earlier today, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted that the national positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 2.37 per cent yesterday. “This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on aug 23. First 4 days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day..highest since week of Aug 10th. Unmistakable signs of rise of corona.”

