KARACHI: A portion of the two-storey building of a factory collapsed near Simens Chowrangi in Karachi’s Sherhshah area on Monday. Several people are reported trapped under the debris.

Rescue officials as well as Rangers and police teams have arrived at the scene. Heavy machinery has also been called to pull out those stuck under the debris.

According to the Sindh Rangers, two injured people have been rescued. The rescue operation is underway to recover others who are feared to have got stuck under the rubble.

A police officer told reporters that the building was in dilapidated condition. The remaining portion of the ramshackle structure may cave in anytime soon, he added. He said the incident occurred at lunchtime, due to which most of the workers had already left for lunch.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had declared the structure dangerous for living.

