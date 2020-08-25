Several injured as heavy rainfall batters Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several people injured after heavy rainfall with thunderstorm lashed Hyderabad and nearby areas on Monday night and Tuesday morning, inundating roads and low lying areas.

Areas of Qasimabad and Latifabad are showing the flood-like situation, rainwater has paraylsed routine life as low-lying areas have been submerged with the rainwater.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city received the maximum rainfall of 105 mm so far.

The Met Office said that rain would continue till Wednesday afternoon.

The rainwater entered the building of circuit house, Hyderabad and Shehbaz building located at Thandi Sadak.

Meanwhile, power supply to most of the city areas remains suspended due to continuous rainfall.

Read More: Several vehicles damaged in Gulistan-e-Johar landslide

HESCO authorities have been directed to ensure the provision of power supply so that pumping stations could be made operational round the clock and drainage of rainwater and provision of water supply could also be ensured.

Karachi, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh are receiving showers.

Read More: Gulshan-e-Hadeed receives maximum 105 mm rainfall in Karachi

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province. “More than usual rainfall is expected during the ongoing week,” the federal authority said citing a prediction from the met office.

Comments

comments