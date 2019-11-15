Shafqat Mehmood elected President of UNESCO’s Education Commission

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has been unanimously elected as President of UNESCO’s prestigious Education Commission in Paris.

Speaking after the election, the Minister termed it as an honor for Pakistan and an acknowledgment of its commitment to UNESCO’s work in the field of education.

The Minister said being the President of UNESCO’s Education Commission, he would work closely with all delegations in a constructive manner in pursuance of UNESCO’s objectives.

The minister separately held bilateral meetings with Ministers of Education of Bangladesh, Norway, and Tunisia. He also met Assistant Director Generals of UNESCO for Education and Culture.

Earlier on Nov 14, The minister said that at least 1.5 million Kashmiri students were not able to attend schools since the unilateral and illegal revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy by India on 5th August, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, this he stated while delivering his country statement at the general policy debate of the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference held at its headquarters in Paris today.

Shafqat Mahmood called upon UNESCO to use its moral authority to persuade the Indian government to lift restrictions and restore the fundamental rights of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

