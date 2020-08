ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake a day-long visit to China on August 20, ARY News reported, citing sources.

He will hold meetings with China’s top leadership during his Beijing visit, the sources said, adding issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Ladakh, and regional security will come under discussion in these meetings.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also deliberate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s likely visit to Islamabad in meetings with Chinese leaders, they said.

Earlier, diplomatic sources had said that dates are being finalised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan.

It is expected that the Chinese president will make announcements for further investment plans for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, said the sources, adding that he is also likely to address the parliament during his visit.

In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan, whereas, some sources claimed that the visit was likely in June. Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan last year in Oct.

