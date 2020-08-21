BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan province of China on Friday.

In the meeting, bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is in China to represent Pakistan in the second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue.

In a statement earlier today, he said he will represent Pakistan at the second round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue and have an audience with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with matters of bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including early completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, to come under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the government brought the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for debate for three times after a gap of 55 years with the cooperation of China.

He said Pakistan and China have brought under control coronavirus to a great extent, adding this is his first visit to the neighbouring country after a considerable decline in coronavirus cases.

Both countries are familiar with important regional changes that have taken place, he added.

