ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan has political ties with African countries and also increasing its military cooperation with the states, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the statement while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a two-day conference for envoys from the African countries in Islamabad today.

The foreign minister said that Africa will be proved as South Asia in future in term of development. Pakistan and the region are facing different challenges including security. He added that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Africa is currently standing at more than $2 trillion and the growth rate of the states are consistently rising.

Qureshi said, “Pakistan has political ties with African countries and its security officials playing a key role in peace establishment in the continent. Pakistan is increasing its military cooperation with the states, whereas, more than 700 diplomatic officials are being trained in Islamabad.”

He was of the view that Africa is not utilizing its skills in full capacity. He added that Islamabad is also willing to enhance its trade ties with the African countries which needed the promotion of governmental and public contacts.

“We are promoting diplomacy based on trade with the countries and we also desire to establish bilateral relations at the level of equality with the states. Islamabad is finalizing strategies to soften visa regime with African countries,” he added.

