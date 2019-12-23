ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the theory of a secular state was buried by the present Indian government led by prime minister Narendra Modi after the approval of the controversial citizenship act, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was giving an important statement regarding the anti-Muslim legislation in India, saying that tensions in India have risen following the controversial lawmaking by Modi-led government.

He said that no one is supporting New Delhi government now for its illegal steps taken on August 5 for Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The present government has buried theory of secular India by the imposition of ideologies of Hindu Rashtra [Hindu polity] and Hindutva.

The foreign minister said it seems that India has planned to disrupt peace along the Line of Control (LoC) as ceasefire violations have increased and border fences were removed by the neighbouring side. He added that Indian military troops are also making unusual movement along with the border areas.

Qureshi said that Pakistani institutions have reported a new deployment at LoC, as well as installation of heavy artillery and Spike anti-tank guided missile. He termed the latest development alarming for peace, saying when two nuclear powers came face to face than the matter would be restricted to the region.

The foreign minister praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad over giving categorical stance over Kashmir, whereas, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also took notice for the usage of pellet guns in the occupied valley. He said that an investigation is reportedly launched against Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on Sunday, Qureshi had urged the international community to take notice of the Indian government’s dangerous steps which are playing havoc with peace in the region.

The minister in a statement cautioned that India can resort to a false flag operation to divert attention from ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Act in the neighbouring country.

He said the Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LoC, which reportedly inflicted a large number of casualties on them as their posts were targeted.

