Shahid Khaqan shifted to Adiala jail after successful surgery

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted back to Adiala jail after successful surgery in a private hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was admitted to the private hospital on November 4, where he underwent a hernia operation.

PML-N leaders Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Barjees Tahir visited hospital and inquired health of former premier after getting permission from the court.

Abbasi had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

An accountability court on September 26 had sent the former prime minister and Ismail to Adiala jail on judicial remand, in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

Earlier on Monday, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had filed a petition in the high court challenging non-issuance of his production order as a member of the National Assembly.

