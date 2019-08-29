ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s physical remand by 14 days in LNG corruption case, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that the extension was being sought due to the investigations being incomplete as yet, more interrogation was required from the accused in the case regarding LNG terminal.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved the anti-graft watchdog’s plea extending the physical remand of Abbasi for another 14 days.

The former premier was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog last month near Thokar Niaz Baig toll plaza in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal tenders and contracts being awarded for LNG.

Arrest warrants for the politician’s arrest had been issued prior by Chairman NAB Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.

Abbasi was summoned on the day for an appearance in regard to the ongoing LNG corruption case against him.

Failure to appear resulted in the action which lead to his arrest.

NAB had summoned Abbasi for investigations on four different occasions but he kept ignoring the calls for appearance.

