SHC asks Speaker Sindh Assembly to cooperate with NAB investigators

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended interim bail of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to illegal appointments in Lyari General Hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court heard bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in illegal appointments case.

The prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that investigation is underway against Durrani and other accused in the case. He added that the speaker provincial assembly was summoned at NAB office today in connection with the ongoing probe.

Read: Agha Siraj Durrani, co-accused indicted in assets reference

The SHC judge directed Agha Siraj Durrani to cooperate with the NAB investigators besides ordering the anti-corruption watchdog to submit a progress report till March 30.

It may be noted here that the anti-graft watchdog had issued a call-up notice to Durrani over alleged illegal appointments in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University.

On January 25, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail before arrest in the alleged illegal appointments case in the Lyari’s university.

