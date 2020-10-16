KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday restrained the authorities concerned from conducting entry tests for medical and dental colleges on October 18.

A two-judge bench issued notices to the official respondents and the advocate general Sindh to submit their comments on the petitions challenging the testing system for admission in MBBS and BDS programmes.

The court ruled that admission tests will not be conducted until the court gives a final decision on the petitions involving the testing system controversy. It directed the federal and provincial governments to submit their comments by next hearing on October 22.

Entry tests for medical and dental colleges and universities were slated for October 18.

Thousands of students sit for the exam every year for admission in medical and dental colleges.

