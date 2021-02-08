SHC questions FIA action against Karachi software house

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit comments on a petition questioning its jurisdiction to take action against a software house in Karachi.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of the SHC asked the FIA to explain under what law it took action against the petitioner.

The investigation officer replied that the FIA laws on fraud empower the agency to deal with such crimes. At this, the court directed the FIA lawyer to forward his arguments in this regard at next hearing.

The FIA submitted a reply to the petition, which the court took on record and directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder.

When asked about progress made in investigation against the software house, the IO said they need relevant data, which they have been unable to find as yet. He expressed apprehension that the data will be discarded, if they couldn’t get access to it.

The hearing was adjourned until Feb 12.

Earlier, the FIA had arrested the chief operating officer (CEO) of the software house and seven others.

According to an FIR, filed on behalf of the State at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, the accused were involved in forgery, fraud and money-laundering. The case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

