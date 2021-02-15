SHC moved against demolition of houses along Gujjar Nullah

KARACHI: Another petition against the ongoing anti-encroachment operation along Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday.

People living on the banks of the storm water drain filed the petition, stating that the civic authorities are going to demolish their houses despite the fact that these were not constructed on encroached land.

The petitioners said that the authorities have verbally asked them to vacate their residences besides marking these as illegal structures. They apprehended that their houses will be pulled down and pleaded with the court to restrain the officials from demolishing their dwellings.

On Feb 10, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had rejected a plea seeking an order to halt the ongoing anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah in Karachi. Over the course of hearing, the court remarked that it has already made it clear that it would not grant a stay order against the operation to anyone. The petitioners were directed to approach the apex court in this regard.

The judges said that the anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah was imitated on the orders of the apex court.

