SHC verdict on KPT employees’ termination challenged in SC

KARACHI: The federal government on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict that declared the termination of 1,200 employees of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) illegal.

The SHC had set aside a KPT notification regarding the termination of 1,200 employees who were hired during Babar Ghauri’s tenure as federal ports and shipping minister.

The appeal states that the high court did not take into account important legal points while handing down the judegement. No approval of the then prime minister was sought for such massive appointments, it adds.

Moreover, the appeal says the appointments were made against merit without fulfilling the legal requirements, including issuance of advertisments for inviting applications.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Ghauri and others are facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) through illegal appointments, when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

On Sep 15, 2019, the court while approving a reference filed by the NAB, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Babar Ghauri and other accused.

