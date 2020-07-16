LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means and money laundering case until July 23.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Abid Masood Naqvi, took up the bail petition of Shehbaz as he turned up in court for the first time after his recovery from coronavirus. PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Shaista Pervez Malik and others also reached the court to show solidarity with their party president.

His lawyers didn’t show up because of their personal engagement in Islamabad, due to which the bench adjourned the hearing of the case. Shehbaz Sharif said he has appeared in court against doctors’ advice and lamented that his ailment was politicised at different forums.

Scores of party workers reached the LHC to express solidarity with their leader in utter disregard for Covid-19 SOPs, throwing social distancing protocols to the wind.

Earlier, on June 3, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Shehbaz Sharif in a money-laundering case case against him.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail.

