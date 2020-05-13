LAHORE: PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took aim at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he has not presented a single piece of evidence to substantiate charges levelled against him in a court.

“IK accused me of offering him a bribe Rs.10 billion to b silent in Panama case/Javed Sadiq as frontman. Then it was said I siphoned off money from Multan Metro, a baseless charge rejected by Chinese govt. Even to this day, he has not presented a single piece of evidence in court,” he tweeted.

The PML-N leader accused the premier of deploying “poor old tactics of propaganda on media to save their own gross incompetence & corrupt practices in sugar/wheat/medicines/Peshawar BRT.”

He said no propaganda can cover up the PTI government’s “poor governance & incompetence”.

Earlier, on May 8, Shehbaz Sharif had demanded urgent and impartial investigations into recent drug scandal. He demanded the constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the prime minister was directly responsible for the wheat and sugar scandals of the past and is now also responsible for the drug scandal.

