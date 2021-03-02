LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday permitted incarcerated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Khawaja Asif to take part in the Senate elections slated for tomorrow.

The jail authorities approached the court seeking its permission to take Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad to enable him to cast his ballot in the elections for the upper house of Parliament. They said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for bringing him to the National Assembly for the purpose.

After an initial hearing, the court permitted the opposition leader to be taken to Islamabad to partake in the polls.

Separately, the court also approved a similar plea, allowing Khawaja Asif to travel to the federal capital to cast his vote.

Polling for 37 Senate seats – excluding Punjab where senators got elected unopposed, will take place on March 3 as an election campaign for the upcoming Upper House ended last night.

The members of the three provincial legislatures – Sindh, KP and Balochistan, and the members of the National Assembly will cast their votes to elect members of the upper house.

