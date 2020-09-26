Shehbaz Sharif meets Hamza at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has met his son, Hamza Shehbaz, at Kot Lakhpat Jail to inquire after his health as the latter tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s meeting continued for around 1.5 hours at Kot Lakhpat’s prison cell. They exchanged views on the current political situation and other party affairs.

Read: Hamza Shehbaz tests positive for coronavirus

Sources added that Shehbaz also informed Hamza about the decisions taken in the all parties conference (APC). They also discussed the chances of more arrests by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, had earlier met his son Hamza Shehbaz on September 13. The current political situation, cases against Sharif family, and other issues had been discussed in the meeting. Moreover, Hamza’s family had also met him in the prison.

