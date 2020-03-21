ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London tonight.

In a Twitter statement, the party’s spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb confirmed he will be landing in Islamabad tonight. She said the PML-N president decided to return to the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی ترجمان مریم اورنگزیب کا بیان پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کا آج رات وطن واپس آنے کا فیصلہ شہباز شریف آج رات اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے کورونا وائرس کے پھیلاؤ کی صورتحال کے پیش نظر شہباز شریف نے وطن واپسی کا فیصلہ کیا — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 21, 2020

Shehbaz Sharif will board the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight at the Heathrow airport.

This is one of the national flag carrier’s last five flights that will be allowed to touch down in Pakistan as all international flights have been suspended to the country for two weeks in the wake of multiplying cases of COVID-19.

It is to mention here that 666 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan to date.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 357 COVID-19 cases with 136 in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dera Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi.

