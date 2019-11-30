Sheikh Rasheed says ‘all sides will agree over COAS Bajwa’s extension’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, claimed on Saturday that all sides are agreed for giving an extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa tenure, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference in Punjab’s capital today, said that the parliament could extend Bajwa’s tenure if it fails to get a simple majority.

“Opposition leadership has nothing left to launch criticism against the present government. Those keep echoing the rhetoric of another NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] must remember [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s commitment not to pardon the culprits.”

“A mafia is making conspiracies against Imran Khan-led government but it has failed to create chaos in the country. The Army Chief is standing alongside the democratic government.”

While slamming the opposition leaders, the minister said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will soon found himself empty-handed, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is not practising to write letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added that Shehbaz is now spending holidays on behalf of the ailment of his elder brother, former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.

He revealed that a plea bargain is expected from former president Asif Ali Zardari by March next year.

The minister clarified that he has not expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab government as the province is facing issues of inflation and law and order. He added that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has learned everything now and he will improve things.

He was of the view that there is no need to amend the Constitution as the matter can be resolved through a simple majority in the Parliament. The minister predicted that PM Khan will complete his five-year tenure.

The railways’ minister reiterated that the Pakistani nation is firmly standing alongside China by taking aside all international conspiracies being made against Beijing and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“Kashmir is our jugular vein and I had given suggestion to PM Khan for addressing rallies in Kashmir during a federal cabinet’s session.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that he is in support of construction of universities and restoration of student unions.

