If I become approver against some people, they might end up like ZAB: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressing the media today (Saturday) said that he had predicted the noose tightening on the corrupt 4 months in advance, ARY News reported.

The Federal Minister claimed that if he had opted to become approver against Nawaz Sharif then his fate might’ve been the one that was meted out on Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He added that the law had just started taking its course and the pain and anguish in the shrieks of the opposition was destined to increase manifold.

Talking about the measures undertaken by the government to improve the country’s economic situation, Rasheed said that the government had revamped the economy and it was now on a new and different track from the ones taken in the past.

He expressed hope in the current policies of the government with regards to the economy and said that it would bear fruit.

Those who had started a campaign to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation are now plotting and planning to remove the Chairman Senate from his seat, such is the helplessness of the opposition at this stage, said Rasheed.

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only solution to the terrible problems plaguing the country.

Speaking in an interview to ARY News, he said the prime minister will navigate the country out of choppy waters within two years.

The minister said a huge segment of society is corrupt and not just former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is essential to uproot corruption to fix the foundation of the country, he said, adding that some people said the PTI government was not curbing corrupt practices but busy doing something else.

Rasheed was unsure about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s chances of surviving the opposition’s no-confidence motion to dislodge him from the top office of the upper house of parliament, saying the election would be tough.

He claimed Sanjrani enjoyed the support of Zardari.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s plan to scandalise accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik to secure her father Nawaz Sharif’s release from prison would backfire.

Slamming opposition leaders’ raising a hue and cry over non-issuance of production orders, the federal minister recalled he was awarded seven years in prison in a case but his production orders were not issued to enable him to attend the National Assembly session.

