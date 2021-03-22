ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday has received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has been administered to the interior minister who recovered from the pandemic last year.

Last week, President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi got their first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination.

As anti-COVID vaccination for elderly people aged above 60 has begun in the country and there is a laid down procedure on getting oneself register for the jab.

The government has urged elderly people to register themselves for the vaccination process by sending an SMS on 1166 carrying the NIC number.

