Terror incidents increasing in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday has said that terror incidents are increasing in Islamabad and as many as nine policemen have been martyred in the federal capital since the PTI took over the government, ARY News reported.

The interior minister Rasheed is paying a two-day visit to Waziristan from today to review the border management.

In a video message, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said efforts are being made for better border management adding that the border fencing with Afghanistan will complete in two months’ time.”Eighty-eight percent of work on the fencing has been completed.”

The minister said the border fencing with Iran will also be completed by the end of this year as 44 per cent of the fencing work has been completed. The latest technology will be used to keep a close eye on the movement through borders.

Interior Minister said one hundred and fifty mobile eagle squad will be attached with safe city project to make Islamabad a safe zone.

Yesterday, two cops were martyred by unidentified armed men at IJ Principal Road in the federal capital.

Sources told ARY News that unidentified assailants opened fire on Eagle Squad officials, leaving two cops martyred on the crime scene. The incident took place in front of NUTECH university.

