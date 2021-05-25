Sheikh Rasheed to chair meeting on Karachi law and order tomorrow

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will chair a high-level meeting on the law and order situation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Interior Minister arriving in Karachi on directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar had met with PM today and expressed severe concerns over rising crimes in the province.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that Rasheed will be given a detailed briefing about law and order situation in the metropolis by DG Rangers Sindh. He will also hold one on one meeting with Sindh DG Rangers.

The interior minister will prepare its report and present it to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sheikh Rasheed will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, according to sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.

