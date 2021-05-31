ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has returned home after completing his official visit to Kuwait where he successfully held talks to restore Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Monday.

Upon his arrival in Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed has been welcomed by the Kuwaiti envoy at the airport.

After Rasheed’s visit, Kuwait granted permission to issue visas for Pakistanis after about a decade-long ban.

The decision to restore Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis after about a decade-long suspension had been taken during a meeting between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

They agreed there shall be no restrictions on visas to experts of oil and medical fields and the Pakistani expats currently living in gulf countries will be able to sign up online for Kuwaiti visa.

The interior minister had presented to the Kuwaiti PM a letter by Pakistani PM Imran Khan and also discussed with him the matters related to Kuwaiti visas for Pakistani expatriates.

Kuwait had decided to reinstate the immigration policies from before the decade-long blockade of visas and has allowed family and work permits with immediate effect.

Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail of online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

