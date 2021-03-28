Sheikhupura: Five killed in passenger bus-trailer collision

SHEIKHUPURA: At least five people were killed and twelve others sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided with a trailer on G.T. Road near Sadhuke in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

According to the Rescue-1122, the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke.

Also Read: Two children dead, eight injured in school van-truck collision

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot of the crash and began the rescue operation.

A rescue official relayed that the accident occurred due to over speeding.

Also Read: Drivers miraculously escape fuel tankers’ collision in Karachi

Last month, six members of a family had died in a car crash after a speeding vehicle ran into a roadside tree in the Mohsinwal area.

The car speeding on Jindiali Road crashed into the tree instantly killing six people of a family including two women and two minors.

Comments

comments