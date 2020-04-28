Senator Shibli Faraz takes oath as new information minister

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz took oath as Minister for Information and Broadcasting at the President House in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony where social distancing was practised due to the coronavirus scare.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a surprise move on Monday replaced his special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan with retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and appointed Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz as federal minister for information and broadcasting.

The cabinet division issued notifications to this effect.

According to sources, Firdous Ashiq Awan was sacked for attempting to embezzle state funds, misusing her powers and making political appointments.

They claimed that the former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan tried to solicit 10 per cent commission from government advertising budget, make political appointments in Pakistan Television (PTV) exceeding its requirement on the quota.

