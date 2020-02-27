ASI levies serious blames of complicity on SHO Pak-colony Karachi

KARACHI: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Pak-Colony police station has made a plethora of accusations against his Station House Officer (SHO), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ASI has claimed that the SHO has been involved in taking innocent people under arrest for petty gains.

He also went on to claim that the SHO is hesitant and complacent in taking decisive action against drug suppliers in his jurisdiction.

The ASI who levied the blames shared pictures related to his accusations on social media as proofs to his claims.

The ASI has also said that he had registered complaints on the same matter to relevant authorities but to no avail, inaction made him share his findings on social media.

