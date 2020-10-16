SHO of Lahore’s Shahdra caught red-handed extorting money

LAHORE: The station house officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting money from the complainant of a murder case.

Muhammad Gohar Nafees, the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), said Aamir Nazir Cheema took a Rs50,000 bribe from the complainant to arrest people nominated in the case.

Read More: Suspected robber who looted citizen at gunpoint turns out to be cop

He said the arrested police officer had asked the complainant for a bribe to the tune of Rs200,000.

The SHO has been arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered against him, the DG said.

Read More: Punjab cop caught red-handed taking bribe

Last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had caught a policeman red-handed for receiving a bribe from a woman.

Giving detail of the first case, the ACE said the anti-graft body acted on a complaint filed by a person claiming that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was demanding bribe for appointment on naib qasid post from his sister. The ACE authorities along with the complainant carried out the raid and arrested the accused red-handed.

Comments

comments