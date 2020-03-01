Shopkeeper deprived of Rs 300000 in Karachi mugging bid     

KARACHI: Three muggers on Sunday looted Rs 300,000 from a paint shop in Manzoor Colony area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

A CCTV footage of the mugging incident obtained by ARY NEWS clearly shows as to how three people deprived a paint shop owner from the cash.

It shows that two of the criminals entered the paint shop while their third accomplice positioned himself outside the premises to keep an eye on the movement of people coming towards the shop.

They concealed their identify with two of them using helmets while the another one wearing a cap to cover their faces.

The dacoits could be seen brandishing a weapon to threaten the shop owner and others present inside the premises and later running away after successfully depriving those in the shop of Rs 300,000.

On February 18, in a mugging incident involving women in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city, muggers deprived a woman of her earrings as she was going to purchase vegetables from the nearby market.

According to details, armed men approached a woman in Bhittai Colony area of Ibrahim Hyderi and demanded her to take off her earrings. The accused later succeeded in running away from the spot along with the looted item.

“I have been watching them for the past three days in the area and today they approached me and threatened to kill if any resistance is offered while taking off the earrings,” she said while narrating the incident.

The woman said that she could easily ascertain the identity of the culprits if brought before her.

