Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Short circuit triggered flames in Tezgam express, claim eyewitnesses

Video
سانحہ تیزگام، عینی شاہد کا کیا کہنا ہے؟

سانحہ تیزگام، عینی شاہد کا کیا کہنا ہے؟#ARYNews #RahimYarKhan #Tezgam

Posted by ARY News on Thursday, October 31, 2019

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Eyewitness accounts of the tragic Tezgam express inferno claim a short circuit in the ceiling fan of an air conditioned sleeper bogie of the train, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Witnesses to the incident say that reports of a possible gas cylinder leakage, or explosion are false and did not trigger the flames.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs provision of best healthcare to train accident affectees

Witnesses also narrated how many of them jumped from the moving vehicle engulfed in flames to save their lives from jeopardy.

Seventy three people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

Read More: Pak Army mobilized to help in rescue, relief efforts of train accident

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages , in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were travelling in the business class carriage.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif likely to address Azadi marchers in Islamabad today

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan orders immediate inquiry over Tezgam train accident

Pakistan

Govt not to stop Azadi March under democratic norms, says Ijaz Shah

Pakistan

Fazl-ur-Rehman led ‘Azadi March’ to reach Islamabad today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close